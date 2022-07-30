Devotion: You have the keys

Act 16:24-26 “The jailor, having received such a command, threw them into the inner prison, and secured their feet in the stocks. But about midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken; and immediately all the doors were opened, and everyone’s bonds were loosened.”

The jailor locked Paul and Silas securely in the inner prison. In addition, he locked them in the stocks. So he had all the keys for the doors and all keys for their chains and the stocks. He had but physical bunch of keys. He thought he was in control till he woke up to see doors open without using his keys.

Paul and Silas understood the spiritual keys. One of such spiritual keys is prayer. One prayer was equal to different keys opening different doors. Prayer is a master key.

Mat 16:19 ” I will give to you the keys of the Kingdom of Heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will have been bound in heaven; and whatever you release on earth will have been released in heaven.”

Mat 18:18-19 “Most certainly I tell you, whatever things you bind on earth will have been bound in heaven, and whatever things you release on earth will have been released in heaven. Again, assuredly I tell you, that if two of you will agree on earth concerning anything that they will ask, it will be done for them by my Father who is in heaven.”

He who uses spiritual keys is greater than the one who keeps physical keys. At night as the jailor had his keys, Paul and Silas used the spiritual keys to open the prison. They prayed. So the jailor woke up and found the prison doors open while he still had the physical keys.

With your spiritual keys you have greater control than he who has physical authority. Open your city, open your nation, close all undesirables and open all desirables.

CONFESSION

I have the keys. I use the keys and I have the results. In Jesus Name. Amen