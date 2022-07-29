Man freed after DNA shows he did not impregnate child

Sub-Traditional Authority Chaima of Kasungu has been freed by the Kasungu Magistrate’s Court after DNA test showed he did not impregnate his 15-year-old niece.

The chief whose real name is RodricK Mwale was arrested last year on allegations of sexually abusing and impregnating the child.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions facilitated DNA test on the child and the suspect as part of its evidence for the case.

Senior State Advocate Grace Wasiri from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions said the test turned out turned out to be negative.

The Kasungu magistrate court has since discharged the accused person.

Geoffrey Kaombe of Clarks Attorneys who was representing the chief said they are happy that his client has finally been freed.

In Malawi, suspects convicted of defilement are usually sentenced up to 21 years in prison.

