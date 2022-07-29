Communities in Chiradzulu buy land for Mwanje CDSS

Community members in Chiradzulu East have handed over land which they have bought for Mwanje Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in a quest to bring more development to the school.

The land, which is 100 by 50 metres in size and valued at K550, 000, was bought by Group Village Head Chikoja Malunga Chingoma in collaboration with the schools Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) and Village Development Committee Members (VDC).

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Member of Parliament for the area, Joseph Nomale, applauded the community for their efforts to mobilize funds for purchase of land for the school.

“This gesture by the community shows that people in this area understand their role in bringing solutions to challenges they face,” said Nomale.

He, therefore, pledged to send land graders within the week to level the ground so that the land starts being used as a school ground.

In her remarks, Mwanje Deputy Head Teacher, Catherine Tiwana, thanked the community for working hand in hand and ensuring that the land is officially bought and handed over to the school.

Tiwana further expressed excitement with the development, saying the chiefs contributed K350, 000 while the remaining K200, 000 was contributed by the PTA, VDC, School Committee and students themselves.

Reported by Robert Maloya