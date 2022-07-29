Man arrested for indecent assault of a two-year-old child Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 22-year-old man for allegedly indecently assaulting a two-year-old child.

Blantyre Police Deputy Spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey said the suspect, Davie Jana, committed the offence on July 26, 2022 at around 10:00hrs at Somba Village in the district.

It is reported that on this particular day, the victim’s mother went to a nearby grocery shop leaving her child alone.

While passing by the victim’s house, Jana took the child to a nearby river after noting that she was alone.

On her return, the mother did not find her child, only to be told by neighbours that Jana had taken her to the river. This prompted her to institute a search for her child, who was later found crying at the said river.

When asked, she revealed that the suspect had been touching her private parts.

The matter was later reported to Soche Police Sub-station and the victim was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody awaiting court appearance.

Jana comes from Kalolo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

