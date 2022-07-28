Newly amended NGO Act is punitive – NGOs

Balaka Civil Society Organizations Network has expressed concern over the newly amended Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Act which was approved by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chairperson of the Balaka Civil Society Organizations Network John Jackson Bamusi has faulted the manner in which their mother body, Council for Non-Governmental organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA) conducted itself when coming up with the amendments to the Act.

Bamusi made the sentiments in Balaka when CONGOMA in partnership with the Non-Governmental Organizations Regulatory Authority (NGORA) briefed the Balaka based Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) on the new law that is governing operations of NGOs in the country.

According to Bamusi, the Council did not seek inputs from CSOs in Balaka before the bill was passed in Parliament.

“The process of selecting CSOs’ representatives to the meetings were not transparent at all such that we feel sidelined,” Bamusi said.

He further said that the new law is only concentrating on punishing the NGOs and does not provide a benchmark for opportunities in as far as, the growth and survival of NGOs is concerned.

He said: “As a mother body, CONGOMA must have appreciated that most of the NGOs in the country have died mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, others are struggling to operate because of lack of funding. Instead of providing solutions on how best such organizations can be assisted, CONGOMA is only imposing penalties, a thing which is detrimental to the operations of NGOs especially local ones.”

Meanwhile, Bamusi has pleaded with the Council to consider formulating clear regulations which will see local organizations getting partnership with the international NGOs in their operations.

Reacting to the concerns, CONGOMA programmes coordinator, Simekilina Kaluzi, said CONGOMA was just an invited party to the meetings and government through the Ministry of Gender was the one on the forefront.

He further said that it was paramount for NGOs in the country to fully understand the new law in order to enhance performance and service delivery within their respective organizations.

“In the absence of knowledge, NGOs cannot be a good example in terms of adherence to laws,” Kaluzi said.

The council is currently engaging various CSOs at district level to sensitize them on the new law.

