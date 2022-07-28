Malawi to hold first ever film festival

By Sopani Ng’ambi

The Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) says the country will have its first ever film festival from November 25 to 26 this year.

The event is expected to take place in Lilongwe under the theme ‘Film Making for Social Economic Growth and Culture Preservation’.

The association’s president, Gift Sukali, also known as Sukez, made the revelation on Tuesday 26 July, 2022, during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

He said: “We have taken an initiative to transform the film sector in Malawi by coming up with first ever film festival.

“We will have some pre-events including film training workshops, short film competitions and movie nights — just to mention a few.”

On the other hand, Sukali said the film industry has great potential to create employment, diversify the economy and increase foreign exchange earnings in the country.

“We believe film industry has the capacity to create a million jobs if well natured,” he said.

He however appealed for more support, saying this is not a one man’s job.

“We are looking forward to more support from the general public as we revolutionize our film industry,” he said.

FAMA has partnered with National Planning Commission (NPC) and the Department of Arts under Ministry of Tourism.

NPC Public Relations Officer and Communications Manager, Thom Khanje, concurred with Sukali, saying the corporate world and other organizations are encouraged to sponsor the event.

Khanje said among other things, the event is one of the ways through which Malawi can preserve culture and attract tourists hence fulfilling its Vision 2063.

This will be an ongoing activity occurring once every year with the aim of promoting and giving a platform for local content.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24