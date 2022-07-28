Anti-presidential immunity demos start in Balaka

A grouping under the banner ‘Action Against Presidential Immunity (AAI)” is holding demonstrations aimed at forcing the President to remove his immunity from prosecution.

The day has started normally like usual days as residents flocked to their respective workplaces.

Balaka Police Station Officer in-charge Dan Sauten says the Police are ready to quell the protesters in any eventuality of chaos.

The demonstrations have drawn mixed reactions as some people are against them and others are anxiously waiting to demonstrate.

One of the protesters, John Banda, says the demonstrations are important and should be held as levels of corruption in the country have gone worse.

Contrary to his view, Chimwemwe Phiri says, the demosntrations will have a negative effect as businesses and other financial activities are likely to be affected.