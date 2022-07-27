Chizuma chooses not to dance for Chakwera

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma has been lauded for her professionalism after she chose not to dance for President Lazarus Chakwera at the Anti-Corruption conference.

Chakwera and Chizuma met at the second and last day of the Anti-Corruption Conference at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre yesterday where Chakwera launched the Anti-Corruption Campaign.

Before the event started, Chizuma and other officials including Secretary to President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba were outside the hotel to welcome the president.

They stood in front of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) women who were dancing for the president. A video shared on social media shows Zamba dancing along with women.

However, Chizuma just stood beside Zamba and did not move an inch.

The decision not to dance has elicited praise for Chizuma as social media users say she was right not to be dancing for the president considering that it was an official function.

“Marita wangoti ine ndabwerera ntchito osati mganda (Martha is telling them she is there for work and not to dance),” on person said on Facebook.

“If FOCUS was a person!! Standing ovation from me,” another commenter said.

Another said: “Good girl, osamavina nawo zopusa.”

