Brown Mpinganjira joins MCP

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member Brown Mpinganjira and Allan Chiyembekeza, a former cabinet minister in the Peter Mutharika administration, have joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Former Cabinet Ministers Henry Phoya and Friday Jumbe have also joined the ruling party.

Mpinganjira who was DPP spokesperson a year ago as well as the others have been presented today in Blantyre as a members of President Lazarus Chakwera’s MCP.

In his speech, Mpinganjira said he will strengthen the MCP in the Southern Region.

“My role in this party will be to ensure that president Lazarus Chakwera amasses many votes in the southern region come 2025,” he said.

MCP Deputy Secretary General, Gerald Kazembe, has welcomed the new members into the party and has described their joining as big for the party.

Apart from working in the Peter Mutharika administration, Mpinganjira also worked in the Joyce Banda administration and the United Democratic Front administration led by former President Bakili Muluzi.

Friday Jumbe was a Minister in the Muluzi administration while Henry Phoya served as Minister under former President Bingu wa Mutharika as well as under former President Joyce Banda.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24