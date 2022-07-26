NGO donates reflector jackets to Zomba Police Station

Action Hope Malawi has donated over 50 reflector jackets to Zomba Police Station which are expected to be handed over to community level crime prevention groups.

Action Hope Malawi, Executive Director, Sammy Aaron said the organisation made the donation following an appeal by the Zomba Police Station on its request for reflector jackets for community level policing.

“There is need to give necessary materials and equipment to community level policing structures to allow them to effectively provide security and this is why Action Hope Malawi decided to donate the reflector jackets,” Aaron said.

He said Action Hope Malawi is ready to help Zomba Police with materials to the law enforcers to effectively perform its duties

The Action Hope Malawi Executive Director added that equipping Zomba Police Station is a sure way of dealing with crime in many areas of Zomba.

Aaron therefore appealed to organisations and people of goodwill to donate to the Zomba Police Station with equipment and its community policing structures to ensure maximum safety and security of people and property in the district.

Zomba Police Station, Officer in Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Felix Phiri hailed Action Hope Malawi for donating the reflector jackets.

The Officer in Charge said the reflector jackets will in turn be handed over to community policing structures in Zomba so that they should be visible in the course their duties at night.

“We appeal for support from organisations and individuals of goodwill so that the police and community level policing structures should be able to provide enough safety and security,” Phiri added.

He expressed hope that crime will be reduced in Zomba once law enforcers receive equipment and materials from organisations that have a vision of a crime free Zomba .

Phiri observed that Zomba shares boundary with Mozambique such that Zomba Police and community level structures need adequate equipment to deal with various forms of cross border crimes.