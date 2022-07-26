Ndirande Police recover nine motorcycles, arrest two people

Following recent reports of motorcycle robbery and attacks on Kabaza operators, Ndirande Police Station detectives have successfully recovered nine motorcycles and have arrested two suspects in connection to the attacks.

The two are; George Gonagona Gama, 24, from Chikunkhu Village in Traditional Authority Mphuka and Patrick Petro, 23, from Goliati Village in Traditional Authority Chimaliro, both in Thyolo District.

According to Ndirande Police spokesperson Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane, on July 5, 2022, a man from Makata location within Ndirande township, lodged a complaint that unknown criminals attacked and robbed him of his San LG Motorcycle valued at K1.2 million after they pepper sprayed his face.

Upon receipt of the report, the detectives launched an intelligence driven investigation and successfully arrested the two. In the process, San LG Motorcycle was recovered.

After further interrogation, George Gama and Patrick Petro revealed to have committed similar offences in different areas and led the detectives to Bereu, Dyeratu and Kakoma trading centres in Chikwawa district where 8 more motorcycles were recovered.

Some of the motorcycles have already been positively identified by the owners.

Police are asking people who went through motorcycle robbery incidents to report to Ndirande Police Station for identification.

The duo is expected to appear in court soon to answer robbery charges.

