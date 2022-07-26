MET says Chiperoni winds will hit Malawi for four days

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) says some parts of the country will experience Chiperoni weather conditions associated with strong winds.

This is according to DCCMS’s Director, Lucy Mtilatila who was speaking with one of the country’s media houses on Monday July 27, 2022.

Mtilatila said the Chiperoni weather conditions will be associated with strong Mwera winds on Lake Malawi and other lakes in the country.

The Director further indicated that the extreme weather conditions already started on Monday night and will likely to hit most parts of the country for the coming four days.

She then cautioned all lake users and fishermen to refrain from all fishing activities during the period to prevent eventualities associated with such weather patterns.

Mtilatila has also tipped Malawians to dress properly saying there will be harsh cold conditions coupled with rain showers and strong winds.

