Man gets 21 years in jail for raping child in Kasungu

The Kasungu Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday sentenced 31-year-old Hamman lsaac Lemon to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating his 15-year- old step-daughter.

The same court also sentenced 61-year-old Chuma Samuel to 16 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 9-year-old girl.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Dalitso Ng’oma, that Lemon, between the month of July and October 2021, raped the victim when her mother was away.

The court further learnt that it was in August last year when the victim fell sick and she was taken to a traditional healer where it was revealed that she was pregnant and she revealed that her step-father was responsible for the pregnancy.

The victim then reported the matter to her biological father who later reported the matter to Kasungu Police Station who issued the victim with a referral letter and results from Kasungu District Hospital proved that the victim was four months pregnant.

Appearing in court, Lemon pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement. This prompted the state to parade five witnesses to prove the case.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency, saying he is takes care of his aged uncle.

In its submission, the state prayed for a stiffer punishment, saying that being the father, it was Lemon’s responsibility to take good care of the victim, but instead he deliberately defiled the girl and also gave the victim a life time trauma.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Biar Kamanga sentenced Lemon to 21 years jail term to deter would-be offenders.

Hamman Isaac Lemon comes from Kanyindula Village in Traditional Authority Kapelula in Kasungu District.

In the case of the 61-year-old man, the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Martha Mwenechanya heard that the convict committed the offence on July 21 2022 when the victim was playing with her friends within Nkhota Trading Centre. He enticed her with K100 before raping her.

The rapist comes from Nkhota Village in Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu.

