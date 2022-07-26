MACRA ordered to reopen AMPEX Courier offices

MACRA Director General Daud Suleman

The High Court in Blantyre has ordered the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to unseal offices of AMPEX Courier and stop criminal prosecution of some of the institution’s employees.

Earlier this month Macra sealed off AMPEX Courier Limited offices over illegal operations and arrested a Division Manager and an accountant at the courier company over the same.

According to MACRA’s statement released on 14th July, in April this year, MACRA’s board approved the renewal of AMPEX Courier Services’ licence subject to AMPEX settling its outstanding licence fees and levies totaling to K29.6 million.

AMPEX was also required to pay US$5000 (over K5 million) renewal fees and was told to stop operations until the company obtained a valid courier licence.

However, Malawi24 understands that Blantyre High Court has today ruled that MACRA should allow the Courier company to proceed with all its services and stop prosecution of the two officials.

“The Defendant’s decision requiring the claimant to cease and desist from carrying out courier service business in Malawi and all resultant actions by the Defendant, including any contemplated criminal prosecution against the claimant’s employees, servants or agents are hereby stayed.

“Concurrently, the Defendant is hereby ordered to unseal the claimant’s business outlets and allow the claimant to continue operating its courier service business pending hearing and determination of the judicial review proceedings,” reads part of the court order.

The document has further indicated that the court will try to expedite the judicial review proceedings so that the case which is before Justice Kacheche is completed in time.

Meanwhile, lawyer representing AMPEX Courier Limited, Chisomo Nyumba, has told this publication that she has welcomed the court ruling and says they will be waiting for the judicial review proceedings.

“Going forward, the court will hear both AMPEX and MACRA in the judicial review matter and decide whether to grant AMPEX the orders that it seeks, including damages for loss of business resulting from the closure,” Nyumba said.

