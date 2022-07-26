Lumumba urges Malawians to unite in fighting corruption

Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has urged Malawians to join hands in the fight against corruption instead of leaving the battle to graft busting institutions only.

Lumumba was speaking on Monday at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre during the National Anti-Corruption Conference which was graced by President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Lumumba, the fight against corruption is not for one segment of the society, but must involve everyone.

“I know there are primary duty bearers but they can only do much if we work in unison as a country because those who are corrupt are also working day and night to undermine the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s efforts”, said Lumumba who once served as Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission.

He added that African nations continue to struggle because corruption takes away resources which were meant for development projects saying Africa is rich, but continue to walk around the world seeking help from international institutions because it does not use it’s resources the way it is supposed to be.

Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, commended the President for his efforts to end corruption in the country citing the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Conference, which is being held under the theme ‘Resetting the Nation’s Moral Tone’ as a sign of commitment.

