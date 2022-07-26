ActionAid constructs girls’ hostel in Rumphi

ActionAid Malawi has handed over a K25 million hostel which will accommodate 72 girls at Bolero Secondary School in Rumphi.

Speaking on Saturday during the handover, ActionAid Malawi executive director Pamela Kuwali said they want to showcase gender-responsive education models to government.

“We expect that the facility will provide a secure environment for girls,” she said.

Northern Education Division manager Jennings Kayira commended ActionAid Malawi for the initiative.

He said: “Your quest to end gender-based violence and gender inequalities among women and girls is something that can’t go without our appreciation.

“Today we are witnessing this enormous occasion where you are handing over a girls’ hostel to us.”

Kayira said before the construction of the hostel, most girls were exposed to many risks on their way to school, including sexual harassment.

ActionAid Malawi is also implementing an Early Childhood Development (ECD) Education programme dubbed School Readiness Initiative with funding from the Rodger Federer Foundation.

The ECD is being implemented in Lilongwe, Balaka, Mulanje and Phalombe districts.

