Grouping allowed to close Chizuma’s office

The Lilongwe District Council has allowed a grouping called “Malawian Concerned Citizens” to symbolically close the office of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma on 26 July.

District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani has given permission to the grouping to hold demonstrations from the District Commissioner’s office at Area 3 to Paul Kagame Road and all the way to Parliament Building at City Centre for the symbolic closure of the ACB offices.

The letter by Palani is dated 22 July and is addressed to Malawi Police and Malawi Parliament.

The protesters are led by Redson Munlo who has been demanding the firing of Chizuma on allegations that she discussed official information with a friend during a conversation. The audio of the conversation was leaked earlier this year.

In May, the grouping held vigils at Parliament Building in Lilongwe to force President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Chizuma.

