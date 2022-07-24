Woman mysteriously found in Mount Pleasant C.C.A.P Church

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 28-year-old woman identified as Linly Gerald after she was found Mount in Pleasant C.C.A.P Church in Blantyre at around 2AM today.

Blantyre Police deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the woman has been charged with breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony therein.

According to Singanyama, it is reported that the suspect committed the offence on July 24, 2022 at about 02:00hrs at Mount Pleasant C.C.A.P Church in Blantyre.

Police have gathered that during the said particular time, a security guard at the premises heard a strange sound inside the church building when it was closed.

Upon checking, he found no any sign of breaking of the doors and windows and this prompted him to peep through the window.

He later then noticed some blood stains on window glasses and he reported the matter to his supervisor who opened the main entrance door.

The suspect was found inside the building with a deep cut on her right hand.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police who took the suspect to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in Police custody pending court appearance.

Linly Gerald hails from Sigelege village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre District.