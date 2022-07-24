CIO donates uniforms to learners in Mzimba

By Sopani Ng’ambi

Citizen Impact Organization (CIO) has donated school uniforms to twenty needy learners at Kaswiti Primary School in Mzimba District.

The donation is under the organization’s ‘educational initiative’ which aims at assisting underprivileged students in various schools.

CIO Communications Officer, Madalitso Majuta, said the idea to embark on the initiative was conceived after realizing various educational challenges that some students face.

“A lot of students fail to access quality education due to lack of support. We therefore want to assist them in different ways so that they can achieve their goals,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, a standard 7 learner, Miriam Chimaliro, could not hide her excitement following the donation.

“I am very thankful for this wonderful and timely gesture. It is a big motivation. I will not be the same,” she said.

In her remarks, Kaswiti Primary School Deputy Head teacher, Joyce Mpata, called for more support, saying many students need help.

“Some of the students do not even come to school due to various challenges which include lack of writing materials,” Mpata said.