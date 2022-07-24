45 Malawi Govt principal secretaries undergo leadership training

The Commonwealth Secretariat’s Public Sector Governance Division organised an intensive training programme for 45 Principal Secretaries in Malawi aimed at preparing them with the right skills and knowledge to lead their respective ministries and effectively serve Malawians.

The three-day training programme on leadership development, which took place from 28 – 30 June 2022 at the Malawi Institute of Management following a request from the Government of Malawi, brought together 45 Principal Secretaries from various ministries to enhance their leadership and management skills.

The training was officially opened by Ms Colleen Zamba, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who underscored the importance of regular capacity-building in public service given the challenges the world is currently facing and called upon civil servants to redouble their efforts toward the provision of efficient and effective service delivery.

Zamba lauded the Commonwealth Secretariat for its continued support, adding that the workshop was timely given the recent changes in senior leadership in the civil service in Malawi.

Some of the key areas covered during the workshop included good governance, performance and risk management, building effective teams, mentoring and coaching. Delegates also learned how to pick a leadership style that is the ‘best fit’ according to their respective teams.

According to the Commonwealth, the training allowed the senior civil servants to reflect on leadership, understand how to enhance people’s performance, and support them to navigate through shocks, change and disruption.

Dr Roger Koranteng, Adviser and Head of Public Sector Governance, who led the workshop, said the Commonwealth Secretariat is committed to continuing to support the people and Government of Malawi in building a capable and effective civil service.

“Strong and effective leadership is critical to achieving and sustaining a high-performing administration. As part of the Secretariat’s mission to improve government performance, we have been offering training for civil service and public sector leaders across the Commonwealth. I am confident that the Principal Secretaries present will be well equipped to deliver their essential responsibilities,” he said.

