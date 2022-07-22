Police arrest 52 people for looting shops

Police in Kawale have arrested 52 suspects for allegedly looting shops and damaging vehicles, including ambulances at Biwi, Chipasula and Area 22 locations in Lilongwe on the night of July 20, 2022.

On the day the crimes were committed, there were violent demonstrations which saw police clashing with protesters in several areas in Lilongwe.

Kawale Police Spokesperson Mabvuto Phiri said the 52 suspects blocked Chidzanja Road where they smashed vehicles and robbed motorists.

“Two ambulances, one from Bwaila hospital and the other from St John of God hospital were among the vehicles that were smashed,” Phiri said.

He added that some suspects went on rampage and targeted warehouses, cosmetic shops stealing anything within their reach.

Among the stolen items were engine parts, tyres, farm produce, car batteries, phone accessories and cellphones.

The suspects’ ages range from 22 years to 52 years old.

Meanwhile, the 52 will be appearing in court soon to answer charges of malicious damage, theft and breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, according to Phiri.

