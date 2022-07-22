Homeland Security official Patricia Liabuba arrested over unlawful procurement of uniforms

Senior deputy secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security Patricia Liabuba was arrested yesterday for allegedly facilitating the unlawful procurement of Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), it recorded an allegation on 16th October, 2020 that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

“The ACB conducted investigations which established that Ms. Patricia Liabuba abused her office and neglected official duties by among other things arbitrarily inviting members of the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets Committee to discuss the exorbitant and unbudgeted for contract for the supply of uniforms and equipment,” reads part of the statement released today.

Meanwhile, Liabuba appeared before court today in Lilongwe where Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda released her on bail.

She is the fourth Homeland Security official to be arrested over the issue following the arrests of former Minister Nicholas Dausi, former Principal Secretary Samuel Madula and Chief Director Kennedy Nkhoma.

The four are answering charges related to abuse of office and neglect of duties.

