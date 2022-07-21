Kasungu Police register 17 percent crime decrease

Kasungu Police Station has registered a decrease in reported crime by 17 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

According to crime Biannual report which the station has released, in the first half of 2021, a total number of 668 criminal cases were recorded while in 2022 the station has registered 553 cases representing a 17 percent decrease.

However, the station has registered an increase in cases of theft of motorcycle, general theft, theft by servant and unlawful wounding.

According to police findings, the increase in cases of theft of motorcycle is due to operating of kabaza business during odd hours as the operators are robbed in the process while cases of theft by servant have been increased because of employing workers without proper vetting.

Road accidents have decreased by 29 percent. According to statistics, from January to June 2022 the station registered 60 road accidents and 37 people lost their lives, while 84 road accidents were registered during the same period in 2021 and 40 people lost their lives.

The lowering of crime has been achieved through community policing structures as the station managed to conduct meetings with members of the public, revamping of community policing structures, conducting radio programs and police visibility even in rural areas.

With an aim to create a safe and secure Malawi, the station has already introduced a rapid response hot line, deployment of officers in crime prone areas and traffic hot spot.