Herbalist constructs K16.2 million teacher’s house in Mzimba

Herbalist Chanisanga Kamanga who is also a macadamia farmer has constructed a head teacher’s house and has bought furniture for the house in Mzimba, spending K16.2 million.

Kamanga says he decided to construct the house and buy furniture to ease the challenge of shortage of teachers’ houses at Dewe Junior primary school which is located in Dewe Village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo, Mzimba.

“I am a development conscious man. I know education is key to success hence teachers should be living in good houses. Apart from this house, I have also started building another one for the deputy head teacher from my Self-Help Fund,” Kamanga explained.

John Phiri, the headteacher and who currently occupies the new house, said he believe education standards will improve in the area as he confessed that this is the first high quality house for a teacher at the school.

He added that the house will motivate teachers at the school to work hard.

Dewe Junior primary school has six teachers and an enrollment of almost 400 learners.

In Dewe, Kamanga has in the past initiated various programs including helping students and widows as well as rehabilitating roads.