76-year-old village headman arrested over theft in Mulanje

Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody Village Headman Namunda, real name Mukhori Wines, aged 72, and six other people in connection to robbery cases in the district.

The six are Mhamadi James, aged 21 from Masala Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Machinjiri in Blantyre, Masautso Fredson aged 29 of Saboni Village, TA Nkalo in Chiradzulu, Chikumbutso Kalamizo aged 27 of Namulu Village, TA Nkalo in Chiradzulu, Davison Banda aged 45 of Mbelemuno Village, Thoko Amigo aged 37 of Kumwamba Village and Pilirani Namowa aged 36 of Kumwamba Village Senior Chief Mabuka, Mulanje.

According to public Relations Officer for Mulanje Police Station, Gresham Ngwira, it is in police records that over the past months, criminals have been terrorizing various parts of the district stealing assorted items and cash.

At some point, the criminals attacked a security guard at Milonde Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) depot in the district where they stole some cash.

In response, police carried out a joint operation through a team called ‘Ndakuona’ comprising of officers from various stations in the South East Region during which village Headman Namunda of Namunda Village, Senior Chief Mabuka and six others were arrested between July 16 and 18 2022.

The seven will appear in court soon to answer charges of robbery.

Reported by Monica Tambala