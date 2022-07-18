Sports minister pledges to support kickboxing

Minister of Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda says the ministry of sports is ready to support kickboxing in the country.

Chimwendo made the remarks over the weekend at Riverside Hotel in Lilongwe where Sungold Food Processing Company Limited held dinner to appreciate the performance of the kickboxer team that represented Malawi in Zimbabwe.

He said the ministry of sports will do its best to support kickboxing to ensure the sport is promoted to greater heights.

The minister therefore called on the Malawi kickboxer team to perform to its best to qualify for the world level competitions.

“Performed to the best so that you should qualify for the world competition,” Chimwendo Banda added.

Kickboxing Association of Malawi General Secretary Brian Limani commended the Minister of Sports because of its commitment to promote kickboxing.

Limani assured Chimwendo Banda that the association will strive to promote kickboxing though it’s a new sport discipline in the country.

“The kickboxing has come to stay, ” Limani, said while commending Sungold Food Processing Limited Company for acknowledging the kickboxing team’s performance in Zimbabwe as the company presented various gifts and cash to kickboxing team.

The Kickboxing Association of Malawi held fundraising and many companies and organisations pledged K5 million for its participation to kickboxing tournament in South Africa.

Minister of Gender, Patricia Kaliati and the Indian High Commissioner to Malawi also attended the fundraising dinner. Chimwendo Banda and Kaliati each presented K250,000 to the association.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24