Malawi procures aircrafts from China

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has received two MA600 aircrafts which the MDF procured from China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) in 2019.

The handover and takeover ceremony of the two MA600 aircraft took place at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Saturday.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Erica Maganga, said the procurement of the two planes confirms the government’s commitment to modernise the Malawi Air Force.

It is expected that the aircrafts will be used to transport the president and other dignitaries as well as to transport their troops for peacekeeping missions in different regions of conflict.

MDF Deputy Commander, Lieutenant General Paul Valentino Phiri said civilians will also be carried in the aircrafts when the need arises.

