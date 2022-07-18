Court sends Susu to Maula Prison

Chinese national Lu Ke also known as Susu has been denied bail and the Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has ordered that he should be remanded to Maula Prison.

Susu appeared before court today where he was charged with five accounts bordering on child trafficking in persons. Regional Prosecution Officer Prescot Mwayiulipo said the charges may increase depending on the outcomes of investigations.

Susu told the court that he had understood the charges and he also said that he has no formal occupation in Malawi. He then asked for court bail saying he had only eaten once since his arrest.

However, the state argued that Susu is a flight risk considering that he fled to Zambia where he was arrested. The State also said that the case has generated utmost public interest and it will be safe for Susu to be in police custody.

He, therefore, asked the court to commit the accused to Maula Prison for the next 15 days while the State concludes investigations.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi said Susu should go to Maula for 15 days to allow the state conclude the investigations.

Susu was extradited to Malawi from Zambia where he fled to after a BBC Africa Eye investigation revealed that he had been making racist videos involving Malawian children in Lilongwe.

