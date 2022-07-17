Two men found with Pangolin in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre yesterday arrested Wyson John, 34, and Charles Mayeso, 32, for being found in possession of a live pangolin.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Blantyre Police Deputy Spokesperson, on July 16, 2022 at around 13:00hrs, Blantyre Police detectives received a tip that the two suspects were offering for sale a live pangolin.

Police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the two and seizure of the specimen which was concealed in a sack bag at Kandodo corner shop in the city of Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the specimen has been sent to Majete Game Reserve for safe keeping.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of listed species and dealing in government trophy contrary to section 86(1) as read with 110 (b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Wyson John hail from Magombo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre District whilst Charles Mayeso comes from Munyapa Village Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.

