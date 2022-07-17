Devotion: The Seed of the Word

1 John 3:9 “Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God.”

If you are born again, then you were born twice from two seeds. The first natural birth from the natural seed of natural father and a spiritual birth from the spiritual seed of the Word of God. The scripture above says such seed remains in you.This seed of the Word of God remains and abides in you. It’s a seed that doesnt die. Its an eternal seed.(Mark 4:14).

Peter says that we are born of the seed of the Word. 1Peter 1:23

“Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.”

With the seed of God in you, you operate in the same sytem with Christ because Jesus was also Born from the Word (John 1:14).

That is why the Bible says he is the vine and we are the branches(John15:5).

The branches and the stem operate under the same system. They come from the same seed. Mango tree and mango branches would come from the same seed of mango. He is the stem and he supports us the branches under same system.

Without Him we can do nothing.

The seed looks small but grows big. Look at yourself and see that you are growing big each day.

Mark 4:30-32 “And he said, “To what will we liken the Kingdom of God? Or with what parable will we use for it? It’s like a grain of mustard seed, which, when it is sown in the earth, though it is less than all the seeds that are on the earth, yet when it is sown, grows up, and becomes greater than all the herbs, and puts out great branches, so that the birds of the sky can lodge under its shadow.”

The more you study and meditate the Word, the more this seed develops and grows in you till it becomes a tree (Psalm 1:2-3).

Therefore be in the Word and grow the seed in you.

CONFESSION

I am born of the seed of the Word of God. I grow the seed in the Word. I get the results. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265 888326247

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24