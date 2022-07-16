Silver Strikers lose FDH Bank ATM card

By Ernest Gama

Silver Strikers Football Club have been booted out of the FDH Cup in round of 32 after losing 5-4 to Dedza Dynamos on post-match penalties.

This is the first time in history of FDH Cup for Silver Strikers to be eliminated in this stage.

The Bankers had chances through attackers Chawanagwa Kaonga and Patrick Macheso but Dedza Dynamos defence was well organized.

In the second half, Dedza Dynamos introduced Christopher Phiri and Henry Misinjo for Handson Milanzi and Lameck Gaphani.

Silver Strikers also made several changes to cement up its team, bringing in Gasten Phodo and Chisisi Maonga for Stain Davie and Levison Maganizo.

With the score still 0-0, Dynamos in the 92nd minute brought in goalkeeper Andrew Tinkulu, replacing Donnex Mwakasinga.

Tinkulu was the hero of the day as he saved Patrick Macheso’s penalty.

Lughano Kaira, Limbani Phiri, Christopher Phiri, Charles Chipala and Henry Misinjo all scored penalties for Dedza Dynamos.

Chawanagwa Maonga, Chisisi Maonga, Maxwell Paipi and Charles Thom scored for Silver.

Following their win, Dynamos are through to round of sixteen of FDH Cup for the first time in history.

Speaking after the match, Dedza Dynamos head coach Dan Dzinkambani was happy with the result saying his team deserved to win.

“We planned to win the game and my boys worked hard and we managed to win. We will prepare well to win our next match in FDH Cup round of sixteen,” said Dzinkambani.

This is the third game for Dedza Dynamos to win at Dedza Stadium where they are yet to test defeat.

Silver Strikers assistant coach McDonald Yobe said the Lilongwe side failed to convert their chances and paid the price.

“We will focus on Tnm Super League games so that we should do better in the second round of the league,” said Yobe.

Silver won the FDH Cup last year after beating Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0.