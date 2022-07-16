Gwaladi electrifies retired law professor’s retirement party

Traditional beats icon Joe Gwaladi threw patrons into frenzy during the retirement party of Associate Professor of Law Edge Kanyongolo, last evening at the University of Malawi.

The Ndinafa bulu star dished a freestyle which was all praises for the retired legal practioner, among his other mouthwatering tunes.

This made a dance irresistible for Kanyongolo. He decorated his dance with smiles to mark a happy signing off at the institution of higher learning.

As if that is not enough, the Associate Professor of Law also joined Gwaladi on stage when he was performing Ndinafa bulu.

Others rated their union on stage as a meeting of professors, since Joe also uses the title in the music realm.

Kanyongolo has waved good bye to the University, after serving in the faculty of law for 36 years.

