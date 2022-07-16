Chisale demanding K3.4 billion compensation from Malawi Govt

Former Presidential Bodyguard Norman Chisale has gone to court, demanding K3.4 billion from Malawi Government as compensation for unlawful arrest.

The demand follows refusal by government to pay him an out of court demand of K500 million for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and defamation. Chisale in February demanded Malawi Attorney General (AG) to pay the money in 90 days.

Chisale was suspected to have intentionally shot Sigele Amani on 20 May, 2020 in Blantyre. At the time, Chisale was bodyguard to the then President Peter Mutharika. He was charged with attempted murder but was acquitted by the High Court last year.

In a suit filed by his lawyer Chancy Gondwe, Chisale has argued that his arrest was aimed at harassing him hence the state’s conduct was reckless, oppressive, arbitrary and unconstitutional behaviour.

Citing a recent case in which Chisale himself was ordered to pay Dingani Soko K3.5 million for false imprisonment after Soko stayed for an hour at a police station, Chisale has argued that he should be awarded K924 million as damages for false imprisonment having been in custody for 264 hours. He is also demanding K500 million as damages for malicious prosecution.

“The claimant also claims damages for aggravated and punitive/ exemplary damages estimated at K2 000 000 000. The claimant also suffered special damages in defending the criminal matter being legal costs amounting to K24 000 000 in defending the malicious prosecution,” reads a statement presented as part of the case.

Meanwhile, Attorney Thabo Nyirenda has told the local media that he will defend the claims in court.

