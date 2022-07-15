‘Substandard’ shopping mall in Lilongwe at risk of demolition

A newly constructed shopping mall along the Kaunda Road in Lilongwe is at risk of being demolished as the Lilongwe City Council has declared that the building is substandard.

The Lilongwe City Council has accused the owners of the building, Guoji Dream Town, of departing from the design which was submitted to the council before construction started.

Lilongwe City Mayor Richard Banda has demanded the company to explain why the conceptual designs approved by the council are not being used.

According to Banda, the council will demolish the building if the company does not cooperate.

Meanwhile, Engineers Institute of Malawi President, Alfonso Chikuni has told the local media that the council’s intervention is a welcome development.

There have been concerns over the type of buildings being constructed in Lilongwe with some residents saying that a lot newly constructed buildings are not adding to the beauty of the city and some are inferior to buildings constructed over 20 years ago.

On the shopping mall being constructed in Lilongwe, some social media users have faulted the council for not inspecting the construction of the building.

“You city council men, are you telling me that after approval of the design you don’t go for inspections ? Why did you let them come up with this structure to such a completion stage without questioning them in the process?” one person asked.

