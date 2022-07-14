Child hit by vehicle while crossing road in in Kasungu

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a motor vehicle as she was crossing the road at Jailosi village in Kasungu.

Kasungu Police Station spokesperson By Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho said the accident happened on Wednesday July 13, 2022.

The child has been identified as Maureen Fred from Jailosi Village Traditional in the area of Authority Mwase in Kasungu District.

The accident involved a Toyota Fortuner registration number CK 8513 driven by Catherine Mwafulira, 42, and was coming from the direction of Mzimba heading towards Kasungu.

Upon arrival at Jailosi village, the vehicle hit the minor who was crossing from right to left side of the road.

Following the impact, Maureen sustained multiple fractures on right leg and head injuries. She was rushed to Kasungu District Hospital where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Police in the district have since appealed to all road users to always follow road safety measures to avoid such accidents.