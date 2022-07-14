2,000 athletes confirm participation at this year’s  Region 5 Youth games

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, has disclosed that over 2000 athletes have so far confirmed their participation at this year’s Region 5 Youth Games which will be held in December in Lilongwe.

The ministry’s director of sports Jameson Ndalama said this to the media on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 in Lilongwe.

According to Ndalama, the figure is likely to rise if eSwatini confirms its participation at the event.

“These games we are expecting participants from 10 member countries and about 2000 members have confirmed so far. We are implementing African Union Vision of having sports in Africa developed among the youth to compete with other continents.

“At the same time, we are happy that we are in the right direction to implement the games,” said Ndalama.

In his remarks, Local Organizing Committee Chairperson Dennis Mombera said the media is very important in these games to transmit accurate information and whatever is happening in these games.

“We want to make sure that the general public get the right information to drive this. We want to partner with the media, we want to create one thing that is narrative, we want the media to capture the impact these games have in our Country and also the region at large,” said Mombera.

Malawi is set to host the games from 2 – 11 December.