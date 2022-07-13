Kabwila appointed MIM acting executive director

Former legislator Dr. Jessie Kabwila who quit politics last year has been appointed as Acting Executive Director of the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM).

The institution’s Human Resource and Administration Manager Nelson Mabvumbe has confirmed the appointment in a notice today.

“I write to inform you that the board of governors has with effect from 13th July appointed Dr Jessie Kabwila as Acting Executive Director,” the notice says.

Kabwila was already working at MIM as a dean.

She is a former member of UTM which is led by Vice President Saulos Chilima. Before joining UTM, Kabwila was a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

She served as Member of Parliament for Salima North West after being elected in the 2014 elections but she lost her seat in 2019.

Kabwila used to work at Chancellor College (now University of Malawi) as a Lecturer and she came into the limelight during the fight for academic freedom in 2011. Kabwila led other lecturers in protests, demanding the then Inspector General of Police Peter Mukhitho to apologise for placing spies in classrooms and summoning one lecturer over a classroom example.

Kabwila’s appointment as MIM acting executive director comes after the suspension of three top managers at the institution.

The three are acting Executive Director Samson Sikelo Phiri, acting Director of Training and Consultancy Mr. Jambo and acting Director of Finance Catherine Mselemu.

It is alleged that MIM organised a training for religious leaders in December 2021 but only one person paid to attend. The participant paid less then K500,000.

Despite the lack of interest from potential participants, MIM went on to hold the training in Mangochi, spending K20 milllion.

Vice President Saulos Chilima opened the conference and MIM allegedly told some of its staff to act as participants. Some participants were actual religious leaders but they allegedly attended for free.

