Ex-US official reveals plotting coups in foreign countries

Former United States ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, John Bolton, has revealed that he was involved in plotting coups in foreign countries.

Bolton made the remarks in an interview with CNN where he was arguing that Trump was not capable of carefully planning a coup.

On Tuesday, US lawmakers accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

However, Bolton argued that Trump is not capable of carefully planning a coup d’état into the constitution because he quickly moves from one idea to another.

“As somebody who has helped plan coups d’état – not here but you know (in) other places – it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.”

Asked which attempts he was referring to, Bolton said: “I’m not going to get into the specifics. It turned out not to be successful. Not that we had all that much to do with it but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president and they failed.”

Reuters reported that in 2019, Bolton who was working as national security adviser at the time publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s call for the military to back help oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was illegitimate. Ultimately Maduro remained in power.