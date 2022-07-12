78-year-old man murdered in his house in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing a 78-year-old man.

The suspect has been identified as Nowel Sinyangwe whereas the deceased is Grason Simukoko, both from Iyela village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.

It is reported that on July 8, 2022, at around 20:00 hours, Simukoko’s family locked the door and fell asleep in their house.

On July 9, at around 03:00 hours, they heard a loud voice from outside their house as if someone was preaching at a distance.

A few minutes later, they heard a bang that led to the main door being broken and suspect went straight to the room where Simukoko slept with his wife.

The suspect carried a sharp knife in his hand and started stabbing Simukoko several times on his head.

Simukoko’s wife and nephew screamed for help but by the time people came they found that the suspect had already escaped from the scene.

Simukoko was taken to Chitipa District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police officers in the district visited scene and launched manhunt, which led to arrest of the suspect within the district where he was hiding.

Postmortem conducted at Chitipa District Hospital showed that Simukoko died due to loss of blood secondary to head injury.

The suspect, Nowel Sinyangwe, will appear before court soon to answer charge of murder.

