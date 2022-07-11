Suleman takes Rainbow TV off air

Rainbow Television has gone off air following an order from the Daud Suleman-led Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) which is yet to issue a new directive on the TV Station’s licence status despite Rainbow paying outstanding licence fees of K10.3 million to the regulatory authority on 20 June.

MACRA revoked the television licence for Rainbow Television on 10 June 2022, saying the reason for the revocation of the television content licence was due to the media house’s failure to pay annual licence fees.

In a statement on July 9, Rainbow Television said it paid the money that it owed MACRA which amounted to 10.3 million Kwacha.

However, MACRA, despite receiving the money, has not withdrawn its earlier directive that the TV’s licence has been revoked effective 9 July 2022.

“The Director General acknowledged receipt of the payment and pledged to communicate back to us after their board. We have not heard from them despite their board meeting on 24th June, 2022.

“With the status quo, we further want to inform our esteemed viewers and advertisers that we will not be broadcasting after the midnight of 9th July in accordance with the MACRA’s communication on the revocation of our Television Content License,” the television said.

The Television Station added that it is hoping for an amicable resolution of the matter.

Rainbow Television is a privately owned media house and airs some programs which are critical of the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

MACRA boss Suleman is a member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party and he campaigned for Chakwera during the 2020 presidential elections.

