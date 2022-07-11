Chinese national hacks Malawian woman

A Chinese shop owner identified as Jiqo Chi Ping has been arrested in Blantyre for hacking a Malawian woman on the head after she complained about the quality of goods she bought from the man’s shop.

Limbe Police spokesperson Patrick Mussa said the suspect owns Yibo shop in Limbe.

About a week ago, the woman identified as Janet Phiri went to the shop to buy a bale of second hand clothes which she wanted to re-sell in Zomba.

When she went to Zomba and opened the bale, Phiri noted that the bale contained old and torn clothes and this angered her.

On Saturday July 9, she travelled to Limbe and found Jico in his shop. The woman complained over the quality of clothes in the bale.

However, the shop owner took a machete and hacked Phiri on the head. The woman lost blood and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Police have since arrested the Chinese national and charged him with grievous bodily harm.

