TN stuns Blue Eagles

TN Stars have worsened Blue Eagles’ woes in the TNM Super League after hammering them 1-0, to end their unbeaten run, in a match played at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Alexander Cosmas scored the lone goal of the match to give hope for surviving the chop for the Kasungu based side who have stayed in the bottom three for a quite long now since the start of this season.

Following the victory, TN Stars are third from the bottom with 12 points while second placed Eagles have failed to narrow the gap between them and league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, who are 11 points clear on top of the log with 41 points.

Assistant coach for the police side, Christopher Sibale, attributed the defeat to management of the league, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) saying they were supposed to either rest them or give them this fixture last weekend as the team has contributed three players to the national team which is currently in South Africa for Cosafa.

“We have missed our players today but this is according to plans of Sulom so that certain team should not have a competitor, it has happened, this result is what one should expect in a game of football,” said Sibale.

His counterpart, Honest Nkhwazi of TN Stars, said the coaching staff told their boys the need of the maximum points in a battle to survive from being relegated but he was quick to say that prior the match they had nothing to lose.

“We told them to play like we tell them at our training base, they have done just exact that, I am happy that we have finished the first round with a win,” said Nkhwazi.

Elsewhere, Promise Kamwendo netted a brace to hand his Dedza Dynamos maximum points in their 2-1 convincing win over Civil Service United at Dedza Stadium.

While Christopher Kumwembe scored the consolation goal for Civil Servants who are not performing better despite changing a coach at the start of the season

With the win, Dynamos have finished seventh on the log with 22 points whereas the Civil Servants have finished on position 10 with only 17 points.

In Karonga, Ramadan Ntefu’s lone goal was enough for Karonga United to beat Ekwendeni Hammers at Karonga Stadium. The home team have finished eighth on the log with 20 points while Hammers have finished on 13th position with 13 points.

According to Sulom, the league is expected to go to the recess for a fortnight before the action resumes in the last round of the league.