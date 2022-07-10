MoFaya! Airtel calls eight teams to fight for Top 8 Cup

Dedza Dynamos and Karonga United are the last teams to receive calls from Airtel as they have completed the list of qualified teams that will battle it out in this year’s edition of Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) at the start of this football season announced that top eight teams at the end of first round of 2022 TNM Super League will qualify to take part in this year’s edition.

Currently, the first round has been completed and the eight teams have been known including Super League rookies Dedza Dynamos who have defied the odds in their maiden season in top flight as they will fight for the cup’s championship.

Three teams from previous edition have failed to qualify to 2022 edition including Lilongwe based giants Civil Service United who have finished on position 10 on the log table.

The lions of Kaning’ina Moyale Barracks have also failed to qualify as they have finished ninth. The third team missing in this year’s edition is TN Stars who are performing poorly in the league as at the moment they are ranked third from the bottom.

All eyes will be on reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets who hammered Silver Strikers in last year’s edition’s final, if they are going to defend the cup.

For being champions last season, Bullets went away with a trophy and sum of Mk17.5 million.

The following are eight teams that have qualified for 2022’s edition:

Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Silver Strikers, Kamuzu Barracks, Mafco, Dedza Dynamos and Karonga United.