Guards manhandle female teacher at St Andrews International Primary School in Malawi

Security guards St Andrews International Primary School in Blantyre violently manhandled a female teacher in an attempt to remove her from the school’s campus after she was suspended on allegations that she blew the whistle against the school.

A video clip which circulated on social media show several guards dragging the teacher away as she protested. The teacher Nola Fromentin was only left alone after the intervention of another woman and a man.

The School’s Board Chairperson, Lance Mbewe, told the local media that Miss Fromentin was not supposed to be at the St Andrew’s campus because she was suspended over some issues.

Mbewe described the situation as unfortunate and admitted that rightful things could have been done.

However, the school released a statement defending the guards, saying their actions may have appeared disproportionate but “they were put in a situation where they had no choice.”

The school reportedly suspended Fromentin on 18 May, 2022 on allegation that she sent anonymous emails against school management to parents. The issue was taken to industrial Relations Court where the teacher was found not guilty on 5 July, 2022.

Management at St Andrews International Primary School has previously been accused of ill-treating junior staff members.

