FDH Cup: Extreme FC reach round of 16

By Ernest Gama

Extreme FC are through to the round of 16 of FDH Cup following victory over Blantyre based team, The Boys.

This is first time for Extreme to reach this round as last year they were booted out in the round of 32.

The Boys opened the scoreline on two minutes of the match through Jastice Mahilasi and Extreme on ten minutes through Chifundo George.

The Boys dominated possession in the first half of the game but Extreme were well organized in defence.

In the second half, Extreme introduced Blessings Juma for Joseph Fulawo as well as Jastice Honde and Limbikani Landinyo for Lemani Kasiya and Tony Phiri respectively.

The Boys brought in Anthony Phiri and Christopher Thyangathyanga for Mcdonald Ajida and Chikondi Kumwenda respectively.

However, both sides failed to score and the match was decided on penalties.

Extreme managed to score four penalties while The Boy only scored one.

Extreme football club head coach Shadreck Masina said the match was tough but he thanked his boys for the victory.

“We played with a team that was good in terms of possession but we contained them and we worked,” said Masina.

The Boys’ assistant coach Ephraim Nkhwanzi accepted the defeat and said they will concentrate on league games to complete their mission of securing promotion to Tnm Super League.

Extreme are the second team from central region to get a place in FDH Cup round of 16 after Kawinga FC also secured a place.

Central Region Football Association chairperson Austin Ajawa has congratulated the two teams which also play Chipiku Premier Division.

