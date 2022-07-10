FAM urges CAF B coaching course participants to embrace technology

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has urged coaches who are participating in the ongoing CAF B Coaching Course to embrace technology if they are to excel in their careers.

Speaking during the official launch of the course, FAM first Vice President Justice Jabbar Alide asked the 30 coaches to move with the changing world by using technology for them to do good in their careers.

“There are a lot of people who are making their living through football, this shows that the football industry is so big as such coaches need to explore the new techniques if they are to compete with the changing world and bring change to the society through football.

“By the end of this course, FAM expects the coaches to earn the confidence of football administrators, improve media relations as well as improving the performance to players in their clubs. We want them to be the cream of Malawi Coaches,” said Alide.

The FAM VP added: “We know we have not been able to conduct such high level coaching courses since 2015 but here we are conducting CAF B courses and we’re not satisfied yet we will push to have a CAF A courses and of course Fifpro courses so that our coaches can have the opportunity to work outside the country.”

CAF Coach Educator captain John Kaputa said the course will empower the coaches with the modern day coaching skills, data management and media interaction strategies.

“The coaches will undergo three modules; the first one is the one they are undertaking now, we will release them to put it in practice and then they will come again after some weeks where we are going to involve the media to interact with the coaches to see how friendly they are with the media and there after we will assess them on the ground before CAF makes the final grade,” said Kaputa.

In his remarks, Balaka FC Coach Moses Chimbetete who is participating in the coaching course has applauded FAM for coming with the course saying that it will help in developing the game in the country.

The CAF B Coaching Course which started on July 7th at Mpira Village in Chiwembe will end on August 31st.

Source: FAM

