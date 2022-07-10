Dedza Dynamos beat Civil

By Ernest Gama

Dedza Dynamos came from behind to beat Civil 2-1 in the Tnm Super League at Dedza Stadium today.

Civil opened the scoreline through Christopher Kumwembe in the first half of the match.

In the second half, Dynamos settled and started dominating possession. Promise Kamwendo equalized 59 minutes into the match.

Kamwendo scored another goal for Dedza Dynamos at 70 minutes to make it 2-1.

This means Dynamos have finished the first round of TNM Super League on position seven with 22 points from 15 games which the team has played.

Their position means they have have qualified for Airtel Top 8.

On the other hand, Civil are on position 10 with 17 points from 15 games.

This is the first time for Civil Service to not participate in Airtel Top 8 since the introduction of the cup.

Speaking after the match, Dedza Dynamos head coach Dan Dzimkambani said it was a tough game and he thanked his boys for a job well done.

“Dedza Dynamos is a new team in TNM Super League and has finished on position seven which is a great achievement for us. We will try to fix challenges which the team met in the first round so that we should start second round on high noted,” said Dzinkambani.

Civil coach Oscar Kaunda said Dedza Dynamos played aerial balls and his team failed to play its system but he accepted the result.

In other matches, Kasungu based team TN Stars ended Blue Eagles unbeaten record following a one victory at Kasungu Stadium.

Alexander Cosmass scored the only goal of the match and the win means Stars have moved to position 14 on log table with 12 points.

Karonga United saw off Ekwendeni Hammers 1- to secure its place in Airtel Top 8 as they have finished on position 8 with 20 points from 15 games.

In Mzuzu, Moyale barracks beat Rumphi United 5-1 and they are on position 9 with 17 points.

Tnm Super League is expected to resume after two weeks.