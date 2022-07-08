People at Mtakataka asked to form crime prevention groups

Monkey Bay Police Station in Mangochi has called on people at Mtakataka Turn Off Trading Center to form community based crime prevention structures to contain crime at the trading center which is part of Monkey Bay Station policing area.

One of the senior officers at Monkeybay Police Station, Inspector, Lemani Labana, made the call at MtakatakaTurn Off Trading Center when the police held an interface meeting with the community to discuss safety and security issues.

He asked people at the trading center to collaborate with the police in containing crime by tipping the police of any suspected criminals.

“Tip the police of any suspected criminals or any criminal activities because crime prevention is a collective responsibility, ” lnspectorr Labana added while cautioning people around the trading center against mob justice.

He also appealed to people around Mtakataka Turn Off Trading Center to desist from stealing and vandalising public infrastructures and equipment.

“Avoid stealing and destroying public infrastructures and equipment and you should also avoid mob justice because mob justice defeats justice, Inspector Labana added.

Monkeybay Police Station, Community Policing Coordinator, Sub lnspector, Masautso Katemera, called on the people at Mtakataka Turn Off Trading Center to play active role in dealing with crime saying crime is counterproductive to socio-economic development.

He further asked the people at the trading center never to harbour criminals or prevent the police from arresting crime suspects, saying these can easily contribute to creation of a crime hot spot.

“Collaborate with the police to end crime and you should regard the police as partners in crime prevention,” Sub lnspector Katemera said.

Chairperson of Community Policing in Monkey Bay, Levison Phiri said there was need for traditional leaders and business people in Monkey bay policing area to form crime prevention groups to deal with crime.

He added that community level crime prevention structures will compliment the Monkey bay Police Station ‘s efforts in dealing with crime within the Monkey Bay policing area .

Monkey Bay Police Station held the interface meeting with people at Mtakataka Turn Off Trading Center to strengthen the police and community collaboration in crime prevention.