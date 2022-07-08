Onesimus trip to UK cancelled due to Visa issues

Afro-pop singer and songwriter Onesimus Muzik has failed to travel to United Kingdom where he was expected to spice up Malawi Independence Day Celebrations organized by Malawi Association UK (MAUK).

According to a press release posted on MAUK Facebook page, Onesimus Muzik alongside Malaika and Sasha were invited to grace the auspicious occasion slated for Saturday 9 July 2022 at The Clayton Hotel.

However, Visa application for the ‘Solomon’ star has not been granted though the application process started as earlier as May 2022 in line with the rules, regulations, and timelines of the UK immigration authorities.

MAUK statement further states that relevant authorities such as the Leeds Local MP and the Malawi High Commissioner’s office in South Africa intervened to expedite the visa clearance but their efforts proved futile.

The organizers say Onesimus Muzik will be invited to the UK for another event very soon and he has since been replaced by multi-award-winning, best-selling and hit-making Hip Hop Artist, Phyzix.

“With this development, it is with deep regret to announce that Onesimus will not be performing this Saturday in Leeds during the Independence Day celebrations; he will perform at the next event arranged by MAUK in the UK.

“In placement for Onesmus, a vibrant live band will perform with a Malawian based artist Phyzix and other Malawian artists plus our national favourite DJ will perform as planned,” reads part of the MAUK statement.

The statement indicates that

a number of activities have been lined up for the day from morning through to the evening where there will be a red-carpet event with several live performances by Malawian musicians, topped up by a 3-course gourmet dinner and dance.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24