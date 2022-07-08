Big Brother Naija Season 7 starts this month

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will return for its seventh season this July with a double launch show slated for Saturday, 23 July and Sunday, 24 July 2022.

According to a statement from the organizers, both shows will air from 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 and not forgetting via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

The organizers say BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent as the winner this season will take home $120,000 (USD) cash and $120,000 (USD) worth of items.

For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience and fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

The statement further stipulates that 30 fans of the show will also win $2,400 (USD) each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers and the show will also retain its voting style from last year.

It is further indicated that voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers and the number of votes each subscriber gets will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.

The statement also clarifies that DStv customers who would like to opt out of viewing the show can do so by sending “(Smart card number) [space] BBOUT” to 30333, while GOtv customers can do the same by sending “(IUC Number) [space] BBOUT” to 4688.

Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years.

